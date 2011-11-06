Nov 6 Results and standings from the
Ukrainian
championship on Sunday
Metalist Kharkiv 1 Dynamo Kiev 2
Obolon Kiev 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
PFK Olexandria 1 Vorskla Poltava 1
Played on Saturday
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Arsenal Kiev 0
Metalurg Donetsk 3 Chernomorets Odessa 0
Karpaty Lviv 3 Illichevets Mariupol 0
Volyn Lutsk 0 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 0
Played on Friday
Zarja Lugansk 0 Tavria Simferopol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dynamo Kiev 16 12 4 0 34 8 40
-------------------------
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 16 12 3 1 38 12 39
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 16 10 5 1 25 13 35
4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 16 8 3 5 26 19 27
5 Arsenal Kiev 16 7 5 4 21 11 26
-------------------------
6 Vorskla Poltava 16 6 5 5 21 19 23
-------------------------
7 Metalurg Donetsk 16 7 2 7 16 16 23
8 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 16 6 4 6 12 14 22
9 Tavria Simferopol 16 5 6 5 21 20 21
10 Volyn Lutsk 16 5 4 7 16 24 19
11 Chernomorets Odessa 16 4 5 7 13 20 17
12 Illichevets Mariupol 16 4 4 8 16 26 16
13 Karpaty Lviv 16 3 5 8 14 21 14
14 Zarja Lugansk 16 3 3 10 13 29 12
-------------------------
15 PFK Olexandria 16 2 5 9 14 28 11
16 Obolon Kiev 16 0 5 11 6 26 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation