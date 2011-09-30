Sept 30 Result and standings from the Ukrainian
championship matches on Friday
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 PFK Olexandria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 11 8 3 0 25 6 27
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 11 8 3 0 22 4 27
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 11 7 4 0 18 8 25
4 Arsenal Kiev 11 4 5 2 15 9 17
5 Tavria Simferopol 11 4 5 2 17 13 17
-------------------------
6 Vorskla Poltava 11 5 2 4 14 12 17
-------------------------
7 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 11 5 2 4 10 10 17
8 Metalurg Donetsk 11 5 1 5 12 14 16
9 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 12 4 3 5 18 18 15
10 Volyn Lutsk 11 3 3 5 12 20 12
11 Zarja Lugansk 11 3 2 6 11 16 11
12 PFK Olexandria 12 2 4 6 9 20 10
13 Illichevets Mariupol 11 2 3 6 12 20 9
14 Chernomorets Odessa 11 1 5 5 9 15 8
-------------------------
15 Karpaty Lviv 11 1 4 6 8 15 7
16 Obolon Kiev 11 0 5 6 4 16 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Kryvbas Kriviy Rih v Obolon Kiev (1430)
Chernomorets Odessa v Tavria Simferopol (1600)
Volyn Lutsk v Karpaty Lviv (1630)
Sunday, October 2
Illichevets Mariupol v Metalist Kharkiv (1030)
Shakhtar Donetsk v Zarja Lugansk (1300)
Vorskla Poltava v Dynamo Kiev (1530)
Arsenal Kiev v Metalurg Donetsk (1630)