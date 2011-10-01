Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship on Saturday Chernomorets Odessa 1 Tavria Simferopol 0 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 1 Obolon Kiev 0 Volyn Lutsk 0 Karpaty Lviv 2
Played on Friday Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 PFK Olexandria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 11 8 3 0 25 6 27 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 11 8 3 0 22 4 27 ------------------------- 3 Metalist Kharkiv 11 7 4 0 18 8 25 4 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 12 6 2 4 11 10 20 5 Arsenal Kiev 11 4 5 2 15 9 17 ------------------------- 6 Tavria Simferopol 12 4 5 3 17 14 17 ------------------------- 7 Vorskla Poltava 11 5 2 4 14 12 17 8 Metalurg Donetsk 11 5 1 5 12 14 16 9 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 12 4 3 5 18 18 15 10 Volyn Lutsk 12 3 3 6 12 22 12 11 Zarja Lugansk 11 3 2 6 11 16 11 12 Chernomorets Odessa 12 2 5 5 10 15 11 13 Karpaty Lviv 12 2 4 6 10 15 10 14 PFK Olexandria 12 2 4 6 9 20 10 ------------------------- 15 Illichevets Mariupol 11 2 3 6 12 20 9 16 Obolon Kiev 12 0 5 7 4 17 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Illichevets Mariupol v Metalist Kharkiv (1030) Shakhtar Donetsk v Zarja Lugansk (1300) Vorskla Poltava v Dynamo Kiev (1530) Arsenal Kiev v Metalurg Donetsk (1630)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (