Oct 15 Results and standings from the
Ukrainian
championship on Saturday
Metalist Kharkiv 1 Chernomorets Odessa 0
Tavria Simferopol 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Friday, October 14
PFK Olexandria 1 Illichevets Mariupol 2
Zarja Lugansk 0 Vorskla Poltava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 13 10 3 0 32 8 33
-------------------------
2 Metalist Kharkiv 13 9 4 0 20 8 31
-------------------------
3 Dynamo Kiev 12 9 3 0 24 5 30
4 Arsenal Kiev 12 5 5 2 16 9 20
5 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 12 6 2 4 11 10 20
-------------------------
6 Vorskla Poltava 13 5 3 5 15 14 18
-------------------------
7 Tavria Simferopol 13 4 5 4 18 17 17
8 Metalurg Donetsk 12 5 1 6 12 15 16
9 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 12 4 3 5 18 18 15
10 Illichevets Mariupol 13 3 3 7 14 22 12
11 Zarja Lugansk 13 3 3 7 12 20 12
12 Volyn Lutsk 12 3 3 6 12 22 12
13 Chernomorets Odessa 13 2 5 6 10 16 11
14 Karpaty Lviv 12 2 4 6 10 15 10
-------------------------
15 PFK Olexandria 13 2 4 7 10 22 10
16 Obolon Kiev 12 0 5 7 4 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Metalurg Donetsk v Kryvbas Kriviy Rih (1030)
Karpaty Lviv v Arsenal Kiev (1300)
Obolon Kiev v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1530)
Dynamo Kiev v Volyn Lutsk (1630)