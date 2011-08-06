Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship on Saturday Chernomorets Odessa 1 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Metalist Kharkiv 2 PFK Olexandria 1 Tavria Simferopol 0 Obolon Kiev 0
Played on Friday Illichevets Mariupol 1 Volyn Lutsk 2 Zarja Lugansk 1 Metalurg Donetsk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Metalist Kharkiv 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 ------------------------- 3 Vorskla Poltava 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 4 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 5 Dynamo Kiev 4 2 2 0 8 2 8 ------------------------- 6 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 2 2 1 10 6 8 ------------------------- 7 Tavria Simferopol 5 1 4 0 5 3 7 8 Zarja Lugansk 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 9 Volyn Lutsk 5 2 1 2 6 8 7 10 Arsenal Kiev 4 1 3 0 7 4 6 11 Metalurg Donetsk 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 12 PFK Olexandria 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 13 Illichevets Mariupol 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 14 Chernomorets Odessa 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Obolon Kiev 5 0 2 3 0 9 2 16 Karpaty Lviv 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 7 Shakhtar Donetsk v Kryvbas Kriviy Rih (1600) Dynamo Kiev v Karpaty Lviv (1630) Vorskla Poltava v Arsenal Kiev (1800)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (