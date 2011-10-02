Oct 2 Ukrainian championship results
and standings on Sunday.
Arsenal Kiev 1 Metalurg Donetsk 0
Illichevets Mariupol 0 Metalist Kharkiv 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Zarja Lugansk 1
Vorskla Poltava 1 Dynamo Kiev 2
Played on Saturday
Chernomorets Odessa 1 Tavria Simferopol 0
Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 1 Obolon Kiev 0
Volyn Lutsk 0 Karpaty Lviv 2
Played on Friday
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 PFK Olexandria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 12 9 3 0 29 7 30
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 12 9 3 0 24 5 30
-------------------------
3 Metalist Kharkiv 12 8 4 0 19 8 28
4 Arsenal Kiev 12 5 5 2 16 9 20
5 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 12 6 2 4 11 10 20
-------------------------
6 Tavria Simferopol 12 4 5 3 17 14 17
-------------------------
7 Vorskla Poltava 12 5 2 5 15 14 17
8 Metalurg Donetsk 12 5 1 6 12 15 16
9 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 12 4 3 5 18 18 15
10 Volyn Lutsk 12 3 3 6 12 22 12
11 Chernomorets Odessa 12 2 5 5 10 15 11
12 Zarja Lugansk 12 3 2 7 12 20 11
13 Karpaty Lviv 12 2 4 6 10 15 10
14 PFK Olexandria 12 2 4 6 9 20 10
-------------------------
15 Illichevets Mariupol 12 2 3 7 12 21 9
16 Obolon Kiev 12 0 5 7 4 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation