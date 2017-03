July 19 Spain were crowned European under-19 champions for the seventh time on Sunday after beating Russia 2-0 in the final played in the Greek town of Katerini.

The teams had already met in the group stages, with Russia winning 3-1, but Spain gained their revenge with a clinical performance to take the title for the third time in the last five tournaments.

Borja Mayoral put Spain ahead with a 39th minute header and they doubled their lead in the 78th minute when substitute Matias Nahuel went one on one with the goalkeeper Anton Mitryushkin. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow, editing by Alan Baldwin)