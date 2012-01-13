* Miljanic dies after long battle with illness
* He left great impression - former club Real Madrid
(Adds background)
Jan 13 Former Yugoslavia and Real Madrid
coach Miljan Miljanic, 81, has died in his native Serbia after a
long battle with illness.
"Real Madrid wishes to express its deepest condolences to
his family," the nine-times European champions said on their
website (www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.
"Miljanic left a great impression at the club both
professionally and personally."
He was in charge of Real between 1974-77, winning two league
titles and one King's Cup, and coached Yugoslavia in two spells
between 1973-74 and 1979-82 including two World Cups.
Miljanic spoke several languages and travelled the world to
study the game.
He was a footballing pioneer in the former Yugoslavia but
was also considered to be a pragmatic coach who often put
results ahead of entertainment.
Miljanic spent his playing days at Red Star Belgrade until
taking over as club coach in 1966.
He also had a spell in charge of Valencia in 1982-83 before
going on to spend several years as president of the Yugoslav
football federation.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris/Patrick
Johnston. To comment on this story:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)