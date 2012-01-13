Jan 13 Former Yugoslavia and Real Madrid
coach Miljan Miljanic, 81, has died in his home country of
Serbia after a long battle with illness.
"Real Madrid wishes to express its deepest condolences to his
family," the nine-times European champions said on their website
(www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.
"Miljanic left a great impression at the club, both
professionally and personally."
He coached Real between 1974-77, winning two league titles
and one King's Cup.
Miljanic coached Yugoslavia in two spells between 1973-74
and 1979-82 including two World Cups.
He also spent several years as president of the Yugoslav
football federation.
