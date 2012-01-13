Jan 13 Former Yugoslavia and Real Madrid coach Miljan Miljanic, 81, has died in his home country of Serbia after a long battle with illness.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its deepest condolences to his family," the nine-times European champions said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) on Friday.

"Miljanic left a great impression at the club, both professionally and personally."

He coached Real between 1974-77, winning two league titles and one King's Cup.

Miljanic coached Yugoslavia in two spells between 1973-74 and 1979-82 including two World Cups.

He also spent several years as president of the Yugoslav football federation. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)