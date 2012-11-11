Nov 11 Lionel Messi scored twice as Spanish leaders Barcelona overcame a second-half wobble to beat Real Mallorca 4-2 for their 10th win of the campaign in 11 matches.

Manchester United substitute Javier Hernandez inspired a 3-2 comeback win at Aston Villa in the Premier League to put Alex Ferguson's team two points clear at the top of the table.

SPAIN

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid enjoyed comfortable wins against Real Mallorca and Getafe respectively while Real Madrid endured an attritional battle in atrocious conditions to secure a 2-1 success at waterlogged Levante.

Barca conceded two quick goals in Mallorca but ran out victors thanks to Messi netting twice and Xavi and Cristian Tello also scoring.

Adrian and Arda Turan struck for Atletico in a 2-0 win at the Calderon to leave Diego Simeone's side three points adrift of Barca on 28 points, five ahead of Real.

Real forward Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the champions in the 21st minute despite suffering a nasty gash over his left eye early in the game that forced him off at the break.

After substitute Angel Luis Rodriguez levelled for Levante in the 62nd minute, Xabi Alonso had a penalty saved before Alvaro Morata headed the winner six minutes from time.

ENGLAND

A lucklistre Manchester United trailed 2-0 at Villa before Hernandez pulled a goal back and, after forcing an own goal by defender Ron Vlaar, the livewire Mexican headed in Robin van Persie's free kick three minutes from time to seal victory.

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 home draw by Liverpool and champions Manchester City climbed into second place after Edin Dzeko's late strike secured a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea captain John Terry put his side ahead after returning from a four-match domestic suspension but he was carried off with a serious-looking knee injury before Luis Suarez nodded in Liverpool's second-half equaliser.

GERMANY

Bayern Munich continued their superb run this season, beating third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 with a goal from Franck Ribery and David Alaba's late penalty to stay seven points clear at the top with their 10th win in 11 games.

Schalke 04 came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen with Julian Draxler scoring the winner to stay in second on 23 points with Frankfurt three points behind.

Champions Borussia Dortmund moved back up to fourth on 19 with a trouble-free 3-1 victory at Augsburg as Robert Lewandowski scored twice.

ITALY

Fabio Quagliarella scored a hat-trick to lead titleholders and Serie A leaders Juventus to an emphatic 6-1 win at Pescara. Arturo Vidal, Kwadwo Asamoah and Sebastian Giovinco shared the other goals while Emmanual Cascione replied.

Juventus, who have 31 points from 12 games, moved four clear of second-placed Inter Milan who lost 3-2 at Atalanta where German Denis scored twice for the hosts including a penalty.

Napoli are a further point behind in third after scoring three times in the last 15 minutes to win 4-2 at Genoa. Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani was among the scorers, taking his tally to eight this season.

Lazio beat AS Roma 3-2 in a derby played in atrocious conditions and teenager Paulo Dybala scored twice as Palermo beat Sampdoria 2-0 to hand their opponents a seventh consecutive defeat.

FRANCE

Paris St Germain survived Mamadou Sakho's early dismissal for shirt pulling to draw 1-1 at champions Montpellier and stay top of the Ligue 1 on 23 points from 12 games.

Olympique Marseille are second, level on points 23 points but behind on goal difference, after Nice snatched a late equaliser to grab a 2-2 draw.

Olympique Lyonnais drew 1-1 at Sochaux and are third, one point off the pace. They have the same number of points as St Etienne, who have not lost their last seven league games, and climbed to fourth thanks to a 2-0 home victory to Troyes.

NETHERLANDS

PSV Eindhoven went top of the Dutch league with a 5-1 win over Heerenveen after long-time leaders Twente Enschede were held to a 0-0 draw by third-placed Vitesse Arnhem.

Daniel de Ridder put Heerenveen ahead but Luciano Narsingh's equaliser was followed by four second-half goals to give PSV their seventh straight win.

PORTUGAL

Wins for Porto and Benfica over Academica and Rio Ave respectively kept them joint-leaders on 23 points after nine matches.

Promising Colombian James Rodriguez grabbed the opener for champions Porto and midfielder Joao Moutinho angled in a sweet long drive in their 2-1 home win against Academica.

Brazilian striker Lima blasted the winner for Benfica just before half-time as they muscled out a 1-0 away win over Rio Ave.