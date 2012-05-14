PRAGUE May 14 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky were named in the Czech Republic's preliminary 24-man squad for the European soccer championship on Monday.

Coach Michal Bilek kept faith with his tried and tested players and recalled CSKA Moscow striker Tomas Necid after a long-term knee injury.

Bilek also named four goalkeepers to the preliminary squad as Cech will play in the Champion's League final for Chelsea on Saturday.

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Chelsea), Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg), Tomas Grigar (Teplice), Jan Lastuvka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk)

Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Liberec), Roman Hubnik (Hertha Berlin), Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen), David Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Cesena), Frantisek Rajtoral (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Sivok (Besiktas), Marek Suchy (Spartak Moscow)

Midfielders: Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar Donetsk), Petr Jiracek (Wolfsburg), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Milan Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen), Vaclav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen), Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux), Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta), Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)

Forwards: Milan Baros (Galatasaray), David Lafata (Jablonec), Tomas Necid (CSKA Moscow), Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)