PRAGUE May 14 Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and
Arsenal midfielder Tomas Rosicky were named in the Czech
Republic's preliminary 24-man squad for the European soccer
championship on Monday.
Coach Michal Bilek kept faith with his tried and tested
players and recalled CSKA Moscow striker Tomas Necid after a
long-term knee injury.
Bilek also named four goalkeepers to the preliminary squad
as Cech will play in the Champion's League final for Chelsea on
Saturday.
Goalkeepers: Petr Cech (Chelsea), Jaroslav Drobny (Hamburg),
Tomas Grigar (Teplice), Jan Lastuvka (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk)
Defenders: Theodor Gebre Selassie (Liberec), Roman Hubnik
(Hertha Berlin), Michal Kadlec (Bayer Leverkusen), David
Limbersky (Viktoria Plzen), Daniel Pudil (Cesena), Frantisek
Rajtoral (Viktoria Plzen), Tomas Sivok (Besiktas), Marek Suchy
(Spartak Moscow)
Midfielders: Tomas Hubschman (Shakhtar Donetsk), Petr
Jiracek (Wolfsburg), Daniel Kolar (Viktoria Plzen), Milan
Petrzela (Viktoria Plzen), Vaclav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen),
Jaroslav Plasil (Bordeaux), Jan Rezek (Anorthosis Famagusta),
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal)
Forwards: Milan Baros (Galatasaray), David Lafata
(Jablonec), Tomas Necid (CSKA Moscow), Tomas Pekhart (Nuremberg)
