COPENHAGEN May 16 Denmark coach Morten Olsen
named a 20-man squad short on strikers and missing Manchester
United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard for the European
championship finals on Wednesday.
Lindegaard had knee surgery in March but could still play at
the June 8-July 1 tournament if he can prove his fitness.
However, Olsen told reporters he would not take any player
who was not a completely fit.
"We must be thorough and we must have respect for the other
players and not bring ones that are half-injured," he said.
"We will look at Lindegaard when we have a chance and after
that we'll make a decision."
Arsenal's Nicklas Bendtner, who spent the last Premier
League season on loan at Sunderland, was the only classic centre
forward in the squad although Olsen intends to name three more
players at the end of Danish Superliga on May 23.
Denmark must register its final squad with UEFA by May 29.
Roda JC's Mads Junker and Nicklas Pedersen of another Dutch
Eredivise side, FC Gronigen, are among those in contention with
Bendtner for a starting position in Poland and Ukraine.
The 1992 champions begin their campaign in Group B on June 9
against Netherlands in Kharkiv before moving to Lviv to face
Germany and Portugal.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Thomas Sorensen (Stoke), Stephan Andersen
(Evian Thonon Gaillard)
Defenders: Lars Jacobsen (FC Copenhagen), Michael
Silberbauer, Simon Busk Poulsen (AZ Alkmaar), Daniel Wass (Evian
Thonon Gaillard), Simon Kjaer (AS Roma), Daniel Agger
(Liverpool), Andreas Bjelland (FC Nordsjaelland)
Midfielders: William Kvist (Vfb Stuttgart), Christian
Poulsen (Evian Thonon Gaillard), Niki Zimling (Club Brugge),
Jakob Poulsen (FC Midtjylland), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Christian
Eriksen (Ajax), Dennis Rommedahl (Brondby), Tobias Mikkelsen (FC
Nordsjaelland), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Brondby), Thomas Kahlenberg
(Evian Thonon Gaillard)
Forwards: Nicklas Bendtner (Sunderland)
