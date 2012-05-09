LONDON May 9 England's new manager Roy Hodgson, who has been in the job for just over a week, will name his 23-man squad for Euro 2012 next Wednesday, May 16, the FA confirmed on Wednesday.

The squad will meet up five days later for a short training camp in Spain before friendlies against Norway in Oslo on May 26 and at home to Belgium on June 2.

Hodgson was only appointed last Tuesday and does not have much time to prepare before making any alterations and submitting his final list to UEFA on May 29.

England's first match in the finals is against France on June 11 followed by games against Sweden and Ukraine.

He will take charge of West Bromwich Albion for the last time in their final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal on Sunday before taking up his duties full-time with England on Monday.

