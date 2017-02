MADRID May 22 Barcelona striker David Villa has told Spain coach Vicente del Bosque he has not fully recovered from a broken leg and ruled himself out of their title defence at Euro 2012, the federation said on Tuesday.

Villa, Spain's all-time leading scorer, broke his left leg while competing in the Club World Cup with Barca in December last year, and has not played a competitive match since then.

