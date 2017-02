KIEV, June 11 Ukraine and Sweden were level at 0-0 after a lively first half in which Zlatan Ibrahmovic came closest to scoring against the Euro 2012 co-hosts in their Group D opener.

Ukraine had the better of the opening exchanges, with their best chances falling to striker Andriy Shevchenko, who dragged one shot narrowly wide and had another blocked.

Ibrahimovic almost broke the deadlock but his header just before the break shaved a post before bouncing harmlessly wide.

Markus Rosenberg also had a chance to put Sweden in front when he ran on to a header from Ola Toivonen, but his tame first-time shot was easily saved by Andriy Pyatov. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)