PARIS May 27 Colombia striker Radamel Falcao is joining Monaco from Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal after the clubs reached an agreement for his transfer, the Ligue 1 team said on Friday.

"We are absolutely delighted that Radamel Falco has accepted the challenge of coming to play for AS Monaco FC," Monaco said in a statement on their website (www.asm-fc.com).

"We are proud to have secured one of the best players in the world and confident that he will help ASMFC regain its rightful status."

Falcao, 27, has scored 28 goals in La Liga this season with one game left.

Monaco were promoted from Ligue 2 at the end of the season.