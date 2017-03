BERLIN, July 24 Al Jazira have signed Peru international Jefferson Farfan from Schalke 04 on a three-year contract, the United Arab Emirates club said on Friday.

"Farfan joins Al Jazira for three-years contract," the club said on Twitter.

The deal for the 30-year-old winger cost a reported seven million euros ($7.66 million).

The speedy Farfan, who spent seven years in the Bundesliga with Schalke, missed much of last season due to injuries and had asked for a transfer despite having a year left on his contract.

