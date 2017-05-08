MANAMA May 8 Prominent women's soccer advocate Moya Dodd of Australia lost her place on FIFA's ruling body after she was beaten in a vote by Mahfuza Ahkter of Bangladesh at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) congress on Monday.

Dodd had previously been a co-opted member of FIFA's old executive committee and was a leading voice promoting women's soccer within the global body.

Ahkter beat Dodd by 27 votes to 17 after two other candidates for the woman's slot representing Asia on the FIFA Council withdrew before the ballot.

Han Un-gyong of North Korea and Susan R.A. Shalani of Palestine withdrew from the election shortly before the vote.

The candidates for the three available Asian positions on the FIFA Council were all elected unopposed with Chinese Football Association general secretary Zhang Jian, South Korea's Chung Mong-gyu and Mariana V Araneta Jr of the Philippines all joining FIFA's ruling body.

Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad withdrew from the elections after he stood down from all soccer positions following reports linking him with a U.S Department of Justice investigation into bribery.

Sheikh Ahmad has denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA hold their congress in the Bahraini capital on Thursday. (Editing by John O'Brien)