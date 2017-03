ZURICH Aug 6 The African Football Confederation has declined to back Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility in his bid to stand for the FIFA presidency.

"The CAF executive committee decided unanimously not to give Musa Bility the support he requested from CAF and advised him of this, wishing him good luck in the continuation of his mission," said CAF in a statement. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ossian Shine)