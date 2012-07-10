LONDON, July 10 FIFA risks damaging world soccer
by moving to less stringent regulation of players' agents,
English Premier League Chief Executive Richard Scudamore said on
Tuesday.
Scudamore said the Premier League wanted to see greater
central control of the middle men who represent players but was
"swimming against the tide" because FIFA, world soccer's
governing body, was pursuing a more liberal approach.
"I think in some ways they have decided that it's too
hard...on an international basis to regulate these things,"
Scudamore told a British parliamentary committee.
FIFA's approach was to push the responsibility down to
individual clubs and players for the behaviour of the agents
they employed, he added.
"I don't want to be disrespectful to players but that is
probably not their core competence," he said. "There is an
abdication really which is not good for the game."
Scudamore told members of parliament the lengths to which
the Premier League goes to check out the credentials of people
buying into clubs in the lucrative 20-team league.
"We go in, we basically ask for declarations as to who the
directors are, who the owners are, who the ultimate beneficial
owners are of any sort of trust arrangements," he said.
"We actually employ a business intelligence company, a
covert business intelligence company, to go in at multiple
levels within foreign jurisdictions and within our own
jurisdictions."
(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Alan Baldwin)