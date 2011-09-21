* Transfer fees for agents could be capped
* FIFA wants more transparency over agent fees
* European Commission to host debate in October
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Players' agents could face
limits on the amounts they earn from transfers and clubs could
be forced to reveal how much they pay them, according to plans
from world soccer's ruling body FIFA.
Marco Villiger, FIFA's head of legal affairs, said the
organisation wanted to ditch its system of licensing agents and
bring in regulations governing transfers and agents' conduct.
FIFA believes only 25-30 percent of international transfers
are carried out by licensed agents, meaning the vast majority
are brokered by agents operating under little or no regulation.
Transfers are big business and agents' cuts can run into
millions of dollars. Since the 2010 World Cup, some 10,500
international transfers have taken place at a combined value of
some $2.7 billion according to FIFA.
"What you pay for with agents, it's only access to the
players," Villiger told a news briefing in Brussels. "It is in
the pockets of people who do not invest in football."
Under plans already backed by FIFA's legal committee,
licensing of agents would end, although agents would still have
to register with national associations.
Agents would have to declare conflicts of interest and would
not be allowed to command a fee for transfers of minors. Clubs
would have to disclose payments and those payments could be
limited.
"(A) fair (amount) could perhaps be two to three percent (of
the transfer fee) or a cap of $2 million," Villiger said, adding
the mere obligation for clubs to reveal their payments to agents
could lead them to limit future spending.
The European Commission is due to host a meeting to include
FIFA, European soccer's governing body UEFA and agents to
discuss the matter in October.
Villiger said legal experts it had consulted believed the
new regulations would not conflict with European law and the
plans could be put to a full FIFA congress next year.
Longer term, FIFA believes it can transform its system of
regulations concerning international transfers into a web-based
"clearing house" for player purchases and sales.
Clubs can already carry out certain parts of player
transfers over the internet rather than faxing documents back
and forth.
The clearing house system could lead to clubs putting
players up for sale on the web, allowing others to buy with the
click of a button -- like standard internet shopping with extra
checks.
"We could make agents less important," Villiger said. "The
money paid today could stay in the sport."
The plans, albeit some years in the making, form part of
FIFA's promise to clean up football as well as its own act
following a spate of corruption scandals.