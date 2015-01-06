Jan 6 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan said on Tuesday he would stand for the presidency of world soccer's governing body FIFA later this year.

The current FIFA vice-president and head of the Jordanian and West Asian Football Federations said he had been encouraged to stand in the May elections in Zurich against incumbent Sepp Blatter and challenger Jerome Champagne.

"I am seeking the presidency of FIFA because I believe it is time to shift the focus away from administrative controversy and back to sport," Prince Ali said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This was not an easy decision. It came after careful consideration and many discussions with respected FIFA colleagues over the last few months.

"The message I heard, over and over, was that it is time for a change. The world game deserves a world-class governing body - an International Federation that is a service organisation and a model of ethics, transparency and good governance." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)