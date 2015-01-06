Jan 6 Factbox of Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who announced on Tuesday he planned to challenge for the leadership of world soccer's governing body FIFA.

* Born in Amman in 1975, he is the third son of the late King Hussein of Jordan.

* His Algerian-born wife is a former television journalist and they have two children.

* Price Ali was educated in Jordan, the United States and Britain and holds the rank of Major General in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

* He became president of the Jordan Football Association in 1999 and a year later, he founded the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF).

* He successfully campaigned to lift the ban on female Islamic players wearing headscarves in competitions.

* In 2011 he was elected FIFA vice president for Asia, becoming the youngest member of the executive board. He was also elected vice president of the Asian Football Confederation.

* His sister, Princess Haya, served two terms as president of the international equestrian federation and their half-brother, Prince Faisal, is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

