Oct 15 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan formally submitted his candidature on Thursday to replace Sepp Blatter as FIFA president, he said in a statement.

"This time of crisis at FIFA is an opportunity for positive change," Prince Ali said in a statement. "Many good ideas have emerged in the current discussion over FIFA's future.

"A better future will only come if ideas turn into action -- and that will only happen if FIFA has the right leadership.

The election to replace departing leader Sepp Blatter is currently scheduled for Feb. 26 but FIFA is discussing delaying it with its executive committee holding a crisis meeting on Sunday at its headquarters in Zurich. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Toby Chopra)