Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 10 Bahrain and Brunei have thrown their support behind a bid by Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein to oust incumbent Sepp Blatter as president of world soccer's ruling body FIFA.
The Jordanian news agency Petra reported on Tuesday that Bahrain's King Hamad and Brunei's Prince Sufri had met Prince Ali, the FIFA vice-president for Asia, in Manama to discuss the May vote.
It said both men had assured Prince Ali of their countries' support.
Four candidates are standing for the top job in world soccer at the May 29 election, including Blatter who is celebrating his 79th birthday on Tuesday.
The other two are Michael van Praag, President of the Dutch governing body KNVB, and former Portugal winger Luis Figo.
The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL has already signalled its backing for Blatter, who is seeking a fifth term in office and is favourite to win the vote.
Blatter is expected to sweep up most of the votes from Asia, Africa and South America. UEFA, which has 53 of the 209 votes, has yet to declare a favoured candidate.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S