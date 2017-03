AMMAN, Sept 9 Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan is back in the race to be elected FIFA president having declared his candidacy on Wednesday four months after losing May's vote to Sepp Blatter.

Prince Ali, 39, announced in a speech in the Jordanian capital that he would run again for the top job at world soccer's governing body.

"I've decided to launch my candidacy for the presidency of FIFA for the second time," he said,

Prince Ali is the third heavyweight to declare following UEFA chief Michel Platini of France, and former Asia vice-president Chung Mong-joon of South Korea. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ken Ferris)