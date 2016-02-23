LONDON Feb 23 Lawyers for FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali bin al Hussein have called on the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to suspend Friday's election, British media reported on Tuesday.

Ali, who's request for transparent voting booths had been rejected, was unhappy with voting arrangements, BBC and Sky News reported. Neither CAS nor Ali was immediately available for comment.

Ali is up against South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale, Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, former FIFA deputy general secretary Jerome Champagne and UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino in the race to lead world soccer's governing body. (Editing by: Ossian Shine; editing by John Stonestreet)