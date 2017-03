ZURICH, June 10 One of seven FIFA officials arrested last month in a dawn raid on a luxury hotel in Zurich has appealed his extradition warrant stemming from U.S. corruption charges, Switzerland's Federal Office of Justice said on Wednesday.

The world's most popular sport was plunged into turmoil two weeks ago when seven senior soccer officials were arrested on U.S. charges. They face extradition from Switzerland, whose authorities also announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom; Editing by Dominic Evans)