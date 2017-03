May 26 Authorities in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday launched an operation to arrest several high-ranking FIFA officials on corruption charges and extradite them to the United States, the New York Times reported.

The Times, citing anonymous law enforcement officials, said the U.S. federal charges include racketeering, money laundering and wire fraud and span two decades of misconduct in soccer's world governing body. More than 10 officials were expected to be indicted, the newspaper reported.

The officials are in Zurich for the FIFA Congress where incumbent Sepp Blatter faces a challenge from Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein in a presidential election on Friday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by John O'Brien)