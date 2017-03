ZURICH Dec 4 FIFA executive committee members Juan Angel Napout and Alfredo Hawit have been suspended from soccer for 90 days after they were arrested in Switzerland, the ethics committee of the sport's governing body said on Friday.

The two were arrested at a Zurich hotel on Thursday morning after an indictment was issued by the United States Department of Justice for charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.

(Writing by Brian Homewood)