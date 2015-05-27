May 27 Nine high-ranking soccer officials, including two current vice-presidents of world governing-body FIFA, and five sports marketing executives have been indicted on federal corruption charges, U.S. law enforcement officials said on Wednesday.

The 47-count indictment unsealed in a federal court in New York charged the defendants with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies as part of a scheme that spanned more than two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Seven FIFA officials, including current FIFA vice president and executive committee member Jeffrey Webb, were arrested by authorities in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday and detained pending extradition to the United States, the department said.

Four individuals and two corporate defendants had already pleaded guilty to various charges, the department said. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by John O'Brien)