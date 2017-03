MOSCOW May 28 Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday there was "no risk" of Russia losing the right to host the 2018 soccer World Cup after Swiss investigators opened a criminal investigation into the bidding process.

"There is no risk of losing the World Cup," Mutko was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)