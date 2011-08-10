ZURICH, Aug 10 - ZURICH Aug 10 Lisle Austin
has been banned from all soccer-related activity for one year by
FIFA for taking his case to a civil court over CONCACAF's
decision to oust him as acting president.
The Barbadian was in charge of the North, Central and
Caribbean soccer confederation for four days following the
suspension of its long-standing president Jack Warner in May
over corruption allegations.
FIFA said on Wednesday that Austin had been banned by its
disciplinary committee "for lodging a claim related to football
matters in front of the ordinary courts in the Bahamas,
constituting a breach of... the FIFA statutes."
Soccer's world governing body added that Austin must
withdraw his case before he can be reinstated.
"Should Lisle Austin not withdraw the claim lodged in front
of the ordinary courts in the Bahamas definitively and
irrevocably, he will remain banned from taking part in any kind
of football-related activity at national and international
level... for as long as the legal proceedings in ordinary courts
are pursued," said a FIFA statement.
Warner, who also sat on the FIFA executive committee, was
suspended after allegations of bribery and pending further
investigations by the world governing body's ethics committee.
Warner later resigned, the investigation against him was
dropped and he was presumed innocent.
Austin, who as CONCACAF's most senior vice-president had
replaced Warner, was in charge for just four days during which
he tried to fire general secretary Chuck Blazer.
Austin also announced that he was conducting a 'forensic
audit' of the regional body's accounts over the past five years.
The Barbadian said he had tried to revoke Blazer's signing
authority over the bank accounts of CONCACAF.
He was sacked by CONCACAF's executive committee but
maintained he was the victim of a power grab and said he had won
a court order in the Bahamas allowing him to return to office.
(Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories