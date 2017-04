MELBOURNE Feb 26 Australia will vote for Jordanian candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein in the FIFA presidential election, the country's soccer association said on Friday.

"Under all the circumstances FFA believes there is merit in continuing to support Prince Ali on this occasion," Football Federation Australia chairman Steven Lowy said in a statement.

"Prince Ali is a long-standing and consistent advocate for reform at FIFA and his manifesto spells out a clear vision of the way forward."

The FFA said it would also vote in favour of each proposal in the reform package which is seen as crucial to cleaning up the beleaguered global soccer governing body after a series of corruption scandals.

