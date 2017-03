SYDNEY May 28 Australian soccer officials said they were planning to vote for Prince Ali bin Al Hussein at the FIFA presidential election, in direct contrast to the Asian Football Confederation which had earlier re-affirmed its support for Sepp Blatter.

The Football Federation of Australia had previously been a staunch ally of Blatter but issued a statement on Thursday saying soccer's world governing body needed a new leader.

"FFA believes that profound change within FIFA is needed as soon as possible to address issues of governance and transparency," the statement read. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)