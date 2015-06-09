MELBOURNE, June 9 Australia soccer supremo Frank Lowy would welcome a parliamentary inquiry into the country's failed bid for the 2022 World Cup amid a major corruption scandal engulfing global soccer governing body FIFA.

Australia's bid for the 2022 finals awarded to Qatar is being probed by national police in the wake of the arrests of more than a dozen soccer and media executives for corruption last month.

"Of course I would be prepared to co-operate," Football Federation Australia president Lowy told Australia's Sky News in an interview on Tuesday, when asked about calls for a senate inquiry into the bid.

"We've co-operated with AFP (Australian Federal Police), with (former FIFA investigator Michael) Garcia, with the government, with CONCACAF," he said, referring to the corruption-blighted regional governing body for soccer in the Caribbean, North and Central America.

"Anyone who is interested can come and ask us any questions and we'll give it (information) to them.

"If they're interested they can make another enquiry."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)