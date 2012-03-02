* Asia chiefs back FIFA probe
* General Secretary confident suspicions groundless
* Indonesian FA apologises for rout
(Adds second statement, FIFA vice president quotes)
March 2 The Asian Football Confederation
(AFC) has backed a FIFA investigation into Bahrain's 10-0 World
Cup qualifying win over Indonesia in midweek, although General
Secretary Alex Soosay later said he was confident nothing would
come of it.
The mauling in Manama raised suspicion because Bahrain
needed a huge turnaround to have any chance of reaching the
fourth round of regional 2014 qualifiers.
Bahrain had to beat Indonesia, hope Qatar lost to Iran and
also make up a nine-goal difference on the 2022 World Cup hosts.
FIFA's security department has launched a routine probe,
which the AFC said on Friday it supported and would "cooperate
closely with".
Soosay later issued a second statement expressing his belief
that the suspicions of foul play were groundless.
"I have read the media reports about suspicions of
match-fixing," he said. "But I am confident that none of our
teams are involved in this. Bahrain were the better team both
tactically and technically.
"Moreover I have gone through the official reports of the
AFC match commissioner and the match referee and they indicate
nothing."
Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan - Asia vice president on
the FIFA Executive Committee - was keen to stress that while
match-fixing should not be taken lightly, it was not just an
issue for his region.
"It has to be taken very seriously regardless of what region
it is played in. It is a world issue, not just simply in the
Asian region," he told Reuters in London.
"We need to put as much resources as we can into this aspect
of football and support those who are dealing with it in FIFA.
"The important thing is that if there are suspicions you
have to investigate it.
"It might just be a coincidence, however there might be
something behind it. Regardless, it can happen in any country in
the world."
Bahrain's 10-goal rout almost sent them through but Qatar
advanced after an 86th-minute goal gave them a 2-2 draw and the
point they needed in Tehran to clinch second place in Group E.
INDONESIA LOW
Indonesia, already eliminated, fielded a inexperienced side
of mostly uncapped under-23 players after they were blocked by
the country's federation from selecting their regular squad
because they mostly play in the breakaway Indonesian Super
League.
The size of defeat marked a new low for Indonesian soccer,
already torn apart by internal strife and political wrangling.
Indonesia finished bottom of Group E with no points,
conceding 26 goals and scoring just three, the worst record of
the 20 teams in the third round of Asian qualifying.
"We apologise to the people of Indonesia," Indonesian
Football Association (PSSI) secretary general Tri Goestoro said
in a statement.
"The PSSI tried to pick the best players and aimed for the
best results for the last match. But Bahrain was clearly playing
better and defeated us."
PSSI national team coordinator Bob Hippy criticised Lebanese
referee Andre El Haddad for awarding Bahrain four penalties and
sending off goalkeeper Samsidar in the second minute.
"Before the game, I heard rumours saying Bahrain would win
big and it happened," said Hippy. "How could the referee give so
many penalties for Bahrain? He killed us."
Sports Minister Andi Mallarangeng demanded the PSSI end the
infighting, which almost resulted in a FIFA ban last year.
"That is what we get if the officials keep fighting with
each other," he said.
"They should put national football's interests first. They
need to end the bickering right away. We've become the victims
of the league's dualism."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo and Nick Mulvenney in
Sydney, additional reporting by Mike Collett in London; Editing
by Patrick Johnston and Mark Meadows)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories