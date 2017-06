April 21 The former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, Eduardo Li, has been banned from the game for life by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee, the organisation said on Friday.

Li, who was also a former member of the executive of CONCACAF, the regional confederation for North and Central America, pleaded guilty in a U.S federal court in October to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens)