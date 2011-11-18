(Writes through)

Nov 18 FIFA has imposed fines and bans ranging from seven days to two years on six more officials from the Caribbean Football Union (CU) for ethics violations in the run-up to the world governing body's presidential election earlier this year.

Patrick John of Dominica received the heaviest penalty with a two-year ban from any football-related activity and fine of 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,270), FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

The cases related to a now infamous meeting held in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in May which led to the downfall of former CONCACAF chief Jack Warner and his Asian Football Confederation counterpart Mohamed Bin Hammam.

There were accusations of attempts to bribe CFU officials to vote for Bin Hammam in June's presidential election against Sepp Blatter. They denied the allegations.

Five officials have already been banned for periods ranging from 30 days to 26 months following investigations into the meeting, where several officials described receiving brown envelopes containing $40,000 in cash.

FIFA said its Ethics Committee had met in Zurich this week.

In addition to the suspension for Dominica's John, Montserrat's Vincent Cassell was banned for 60 days, and fined 300 francs, while Anguilla's Raymond Guishard was handed a 45-day ban and also fined.

Noel Adonis (Guyana), Tandica Hughes (Montserrat) and Everton Gonsalves (Antigua and Barbuda) were also banned for 30, 15 and seven days respectively.

Derrick Gordon (Antigua and Barbuda) was reprimanded and fined 300 francs.

"The cases of Oliver Camps (Trinidad and Tobago), Lionel Haven (Bahamas, CFU) and Patrick Mathurin (St. Lucia) were closed since they are no longer football officials," FIFA said.

"Should they return to football official positions, their cases would be examined again by the Ethics Committee."

Philippe White (Dominica) and Damien Hughes (Anguilla) were considered not to have committed any violation. ($1 = 0.917 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows and Ken Ferris; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)