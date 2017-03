ZURICH Nov 13 FIFA's ethics committee fined the president of Spain's football association and banned two Congolese officials for six months for rules violations, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

Spain's Angel Maria Villar Llona failed to behave in accordance with rules of conduct in the context of investigations regarding the 2018/2022 World Cup bids, it said in a statement.

Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas, vice-president of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT), and Badji Mombo Wantete, general secretary of FECOFOOT, got temporary bans for violating rules on offering and accepting gifts, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)