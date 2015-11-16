VIENNA Nov 16 The ethics committee at world soccer body FIFA has banned two officials from Nepal and Laos for taking cash during elections, it said on Monday.

Ganesh Thapa, president of the All-Nepal Football Association, was banned for 10 years and fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,870), while Viphet Sihachakr, president of the Laotian Football Federation, got a two-year ban and a 40,000 franc fine.

It said Thapa, in the context of the 2009 and 2011 elections for the FIFA Executive Committee at the Asian Football Confederation congress, "committed various acts of misconduct ...including the solicitation and acceptance of cash payments from another football official, for both personal and family gain".

Sihachakr, in the context of the 2011 elections, solicited and accepted a payment from another football official, it said.

