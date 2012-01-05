Jan 5 Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness wants Sepp Blatter to be deposed if the FIFA president fails to clean up soccer's governing body in the next year.

"Blatter must clearly explain in the next 12 months how he wants to dry out this swamp, and if he doesn't do that, one must create possibilities to depose him," Hoeness said in an interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"Every week something new comes up," added the former West Germany player as Bayern, who have quietened their criticism of FIFA in the last few months, went on the attack again.

He added: "We have been quiet for a while because we had the feeling that it was sorting itself out. But now we will once again put the matter on the boil."

FIFA, and Blatter himself, have been under intense scrutiny and widely criticised for the handling of a number of issues over the last 13 months including the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, bribery and corruption scandals and Blatter's ill-judged remarks about racism in November for which he subsequently apologised.

The 75-year-old Swiss was re-elected for a fourth term as FIFA president last June, for what he says will be his last term of office ending in 2015.