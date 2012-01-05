Jan 5 Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness
wants Sepp Blatter to be deposed if the FIFA president fails to
clean up soccer's governing body in the next year.
"Blatter must clearly explain in the next 12 months how he
wants to dry out this swamp, and if he doesn't do that, one must
create possibilities to depose him," Hoeness said in an
interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
"Every week something new comes up," added the former West
Germany player as Bayern, who have quietened their criticism of
FIFA in the last few months, went on the attack again.
He added: "We have been quiet for a while because we had the
feeling that it was sorting itself out. But now we will once
again put the matter on the boil."
FIFA, and Blatter himself, have been under intense scrutiny
and widely criticised for the handling of a number of issues
over the last 13 months including the award of the 2022 World
Cup to Qatar, bribery and corruption scandals and Blatter's
ill-judged remarks about racism in November for which he
subsequently apologised.
The 75-year-old Swiss was re-elected for a fourth term as
FIFA president last June, for what he says will be his last term
of office ending in 2015.
