BRASILIA, June 13 Former FIFA executive committee member Franz Beckenbauer was provisionally banned from any football-related activity for 90 days on Friday over "an apparent breach" of ethics, soccer's world governing body said.

"The apparent breach relates to Mr Beckenbauer's failure to cooperate with an ethics committee investigation despite repeated requests for his assistance," FIFA said in a statement.

The ban was imposed by FIFA's ethics committee, it added. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)