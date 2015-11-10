AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Netherlands and Belgium have sought legal advice over whether to seek compensation for the cost of their abortive World Cup bid after discovering the choice of Russia for the 2018 finals was pre-ordained.

The Dutch and Belgian FAs announced on Tuesday they have briefed a legal firm after suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter said last week that football's governing body determined Russia as hosts long before the completion of the bidding process.

Blatter made the disclosure in an interview with Russian reporters, sparking uproar from the joint Belgian-Dutch bid and from England.

"An interview is not enough to take steps but we are preparing ourselves for the outcome of a continuing investigation," said a Dutch FA spokesman. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)