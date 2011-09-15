* Three-man appeal committee rejects appeal
By Brian Homewood
BERNE, Sept 15 Former FIFA presidential
candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam has lost his appeal against a life
ban for his part in a cash-for-votes scandal, one of several
recent controversies to hit world soccer.
"The appeal made by Mohamed Bin Hammam has been rejected and
the decision of the FIFA ethics committee confirmed," FIFA said
in a statement on Thursday.
"The sanction of being banned from taking part in any kind
of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any
other) at national and international level for life has
therefore been maintained."
Former Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and FIFA executive
committee member Bin Hammam confirmed through his lawyer Eugene
Gulland that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for
Sport (CAS).
Gulland said the Qatari would also challenge the decision to
designate Zhang Jilong as acting AFC president and appoint him
to the FIFA executive committee.
Bin Hammam challenged Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency
earlier this year.
He withdrew his candidacy, and was then provisionally
suspended, days before the June election over allegations that
he had tried to buy the votes of Caribbean officials by handing
them $40,000 each in brown envelopes.
Blatter was subsequently re-elected unopposed for a fourth
term as FIFA president.
Qatari Bin Hammam was then banned for life by FIFA's ethics
committee in July after being found to have broken seven
articles of the ethics code, including one on bribery.
Former CONCACAF president Jack Warner, considered a major
FIFA powerbroker, resigned in June after he was also accused of
wrongdoing at the same meeting as Bin Hammam in Trinidad on May
10-11.
The investigation against Warner was dropped as a result of
his resignation.
A further 16 Caribbean officials, eight of them heads of
their national federations, were placed under investigation by
FIFA's ethics committee last month.
Bin Hammam has denied the allegations against him.
"Bin Hammam has already gone on record stating that he was
not optimistic of justice prevailing from the FIFA appeals
process but this was a protocol to enable him to obtain access
to CAS," said his lawyer's statement.
"We also continue to champion the need for transparency and
call on FIFA to publish the transcripts of the appeals panel as
well as that of the Ethics Committee proceedings in July."
FIFA said the three-man appeal committee consisted of
Francisco Acosta (Ecuador), Fernando Mitjans (Argentina) and
Augustin Senghor (Senegal).
