July 26 Former FIFA presidential candidate
Mohamed Bin Hammam has been provisionally suspended by soccer's
governing body only a week after his life ban for bribery was
overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
FIFA said in a statement that Bin Hammam would be banned for
90 days while its ethics committee collected further evidence
over allegations that he tried to bribe Caribbean officials in
the run-up to last year's FIFA election.
It will also investigate allegations of financial wrongdoing
while he was head of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Qatari Bin Hammam has already been suspended for 30 days by
the AFC over the latter case.
(writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows;
mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:;
mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all
the latest; Olympic news go to here)