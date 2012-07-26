July 26 Former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam has been provisionally suspended by soccer's governing body only a week after his life ban for bribery was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

FIFA said in a statement that Bin Hammam would be banned for 90 days while its ethics committee collected further evidence over allegations that he tried to bribe Caribbean officials in the run-up to last year's FIFA election.

It will also investigate allegations of financial wrongdoing while he was head of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Qatari Bin Hammam has already been suspended for 30 days by the AFC over the latter case.