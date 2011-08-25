DOHA Aug 25 Banned Asian soccer president
Mohamed Bin Hammam has launched an appeal against his lifetime
ban by FIFA but said he did not expect to win his case just yet
despite the decision being 'hugely flawed.'
The 62-year-old Qatari was given a lifetime ban from soccer
by the world governing body last month after being found guilty
of bribing Caribbean officials during his bid to oust incumbent
FIFA president Sepp Blatter.
