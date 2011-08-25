DOHA Aug 25 Banned Asian soccer president Mohamed Bin Hammam has launched an appeal against his lifetime ban by FIFA but said he did not expect to win his case just yet despite the decision being 'hugely flawed.'

The 62-year-old Qatari was given a lifetime ban from soccer by the world governing body last month after being found guilty of bribing Caribbean officials during his bid to oust incumbent FIFA president Sepp Blatter. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

