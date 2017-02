BERNE, Sept 15 Former FIFA presidential candidate Mohamed Bin Hammam lost his appeal against a life ban for corruption, soccer's world governing body said on Thursday.

"The appeal made by Mohammed Bin Hammam has been rejected and the decision of the FIFA ethics committee confirmed," said FIFA in a statement.

"The sanction of being banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level for life has therefore been maintained."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond, To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories