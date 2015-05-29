ZURICH May 29 Embattled FIFA president Sepp Blatter called on members of world soccer's governing body to stick together to stamp out corruption in the wake of the latest scandal to hit the game.

Addressing the FIFA delegation at Friday's Congress in Switzerland, where members will later vote to decide the organisation's presidency, Blatter urged the membership to remain unified.

"Today, I am appealing to unity and team spirit so we can move forward together," he said.

"It may not always be easy but he we are here together today to tackle the problems that have been created. We are we are here to solve them."

Blatter, who has been heavily criticised for not doing enough to combat corruption in FIFA, is being challenged by Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al Hussein for the most powerful job in soccer.

His opening address was briefly interrupted by a female protestor waving a Palestine flag and shouting at Blatter before being removed.

"I think the important point today is to move ahead and the important point is transparency," Blatter said.

"The important point is where does FIFA stand in the world. It is the fight against corruption, against match fixing, racism and discrimination which we still have and this hurts.

"Lets show to the world we are able to run our institution which is FIFA we can do it together."