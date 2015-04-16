NASSAU, Bahamas, April 16 FIFA president Sepp Blatter told CONCACAF's congress on Thursday that their region should be given an extra automatic qualification spot at the World Cup.

"If the World Cup will stay at 32 teams, then CONCACAF should have four teams," said Blatter to applause from delegates.

CONCACAF, the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, currently has three automatic places in the World Cup finals with a fourth team able to qualify through a play-off against a nation from another confederation.

For the last World Cup in Brazil, Mexico qualified as the fourth team after beating New Zealand in a two-legged game.

Blatter is standing for a fifth term as president of FIFA in the election on May 29 and faces three opponents in former Portugal international Luis Figo, Dutch FA chief Michael van Praag and Jordanian Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein.